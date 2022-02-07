Liam Gallagher Announces Australian Stadium & Arena Tour Dates

Bonafide rock star and living legend Liam Gallagher announces Australian stadium and arena tour dates this July

After nearly three years away from Australia, Liam Gallagher will return with a Sunday night set at Splendour In The Grass this July, and as anticipated, Gallagher has announced a run of headline stadium and arena shows in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth to make the most of his visit.

With new single ‘Everything Electric’ just out and album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ dropping on 27 May, Liam Gallagher looks set to score a fourth consecutive #1 UK record. It follows the huge success of his three previous studio albums which established his iconic status for a whole new generation.

Between his triumphs as a solo artist and his phenomenal success with Oasis, Liam has spent a combined total of almost six months at #1 across eleven chart-topping albums.



Liam Gallagher caught up with Dave Gleeson on Triple M Nights to chat about his new single Everything's Electric, the glory days of Oasis, and... Putin?

Have a listen to the full chat below:

