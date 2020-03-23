Liam Gallagher Has Gone Full Isolation

The biggest smart ass in music, Liam Gallagher appears to be having a ball in isolation this week.

Sporting a lengthy "isolation" beard, iconic bucket hat and just plain, weird sunglasses the bratty Gallagher has released performances of new takes of his songs, Wonderwash, Soapersonic, Champagne Soapernova and For Wash It's Worth, all running with the same lyrics "Wash your fooking hands". You can watch all of these performances and a random video of Gallagher spinning a strainer around his head on his Instagram now:



Liam Gallagher is gearing up for the release of his MTV Unplugged record, out next month and available for pre-order now.

More info: www.liamgallagher.com/mtvunplugged

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.