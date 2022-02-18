Liam Gallagher Talks New Music, Oasis Glory Days, And… Putin?

Bonafide rock star and living legend Liam Gallagher joins Dave Gleeson on Triple M Nights

Liam Gallagher joins us to chat about the process of writing his new single Everything's Electric with Dave Grohl & Greg Kurtin. We touch on the glory days of Oasis, and what it was like touring. As well as one of the great tangents chatting about the Queen, parties, and... Putin?

Have a listen to the full chat below:

