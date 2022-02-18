Liam Gallagher Talks New Music, Oasis Glory Days, And… Putin?

Triple M Nights With Dave Gleeson

Article heading image for Liam Gallagher Talks New Music, Oasis Glory Days, And… Putin?

Supplied / Getty

Bonafide rock star and living legend Liam Gallagher joins Dave Gleeson on Triple M Nights

Liam Gallagher joins us to chat about the process of writing his new single Everything's Electric with Dave Grohl & Greg Kurtin. We touch on the glory days of Oasis, and what it was like touring. As well as one of the great tangents chatting about the Queen, parties, and... Putin?

Have a listen to the full chat below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!

18 February 2022

Rock
Music
Liam Gallagher
Tour News
Listen Live!
Rock
Music
Liam Gallagher
Tour News
Rock
Music
Liam Gallagher
Tour News
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs