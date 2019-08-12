Liam Jones Ruled Out For The Rest Of The Season Due To Fractured Larynx

Carlton defender Liam Jones will miss the rest of the 2019 season after scans revealed a fractured larynx.

Jones has a non-displaced fracture in his larynx, in his throat, which will not require surgery.

He was hospitalised after reporting discomfort in his throat following an impressive performance down back against Richmond.

“It is disappointing for Jonesy that he won’t be able to finish off what has been an outstanding individual season for him,” Carlton head of football Brad Lloyd said.

“Jonesy and our backline group have formed a really strong bond throughout the year – one that will continue to grow with another full pre-season.

“We wish Jonesy a speedy recovery and look forward to having him back and fully fit for day one of pre-season training.”