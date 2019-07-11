Liam Jones Signs Three-Year Contract Extension

Carlton defender Liam Jones has put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension.

The 28-year-old, who was out of contract at the end of the season, will now remain at Ikon Park until the end of 2022.

Jones has played 55 games at the Blues since joining the club from the Bulldogs, where he has reinvented himself as a defender.

He finished sixth in the best and fairest in 2018, averaging 10.6 disposals, 3.6 intercept marks and 7.6 spoils a game.

“It’s great to re-sign, I love playing my football here and I feel like this group can achieve something special,” he told the club's website.

“My time here at Carlton has been quite the journey, going from a forward to a defender: the transition certainly had its challenges, but I’ve loved every minute of the journey. It’s been great to hone my defensive craft with Dale Amos who has backed me since day one and encouraged me to do it my way.

“The club has shown great belief in me since I walked through the doors and I’m looking forward to working hard every day to help this group achieve success over the next three seasons.”