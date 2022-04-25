Liberal Candidate Katherine Deves Goes Into Hiding Following Death Threats

Liberal candidate for Warringah Katherine Deves has been moved to an unknown location after receiving a number of death threats following her comments on transgender teens.

Ms Deves also revealed that she was forced to send her family away to ensure their safety.

After turning down multiple requests for an interview, Ms Deves appeared on SBS television on Sunday evening where she revealed she had been forced to contact police over the threats.

Despite saying trans teenagers were “surgically mutilated”, Ms Deves told SBS that is not anti-trans.

“Going forward, I will be conducting myself in a dignified and respectful fashion. I recognise that the way I prosecuted those arguments was not conducive to proper, reasonable debate,” she said.

“What we are witnessing right now – we are in a time where it is dangerous to speak your mind.”

Ms Deves told presenter Janice Petersen that she has been forced to relocate her family out of fear for their safety.

“I have received death threats. I have had to have the police and the AFP involved. My safety has been threatened,’’ she said.

“My family are away out of Sydney because I don’t want them to witness what I’m going through nor do I want their safety put at risk.” - Katherine Deves

The threats against Ms Deves come after she publicised a number of offensive tweets aimed at trans people.

Ms Deves told Janice Peterson that she understands she should not have used Twitter to voice her opinion on such a “complex” topic and says she has since removed herself from the platform all together.

“I recognise that trying to prosecute arguments about complex, nuanced and difficult subjects ... sorry ... it should not take place on a platform that propagates offence and division and hurt,” she said.

