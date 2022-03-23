Liberal MP Asked To Resign From Parliament Or Face Expulsion

The New South Wales premier faces another byelection after demanding the resignation of its Kiama MP.

After almost a year-long police investigation, Independent MP Gareth Ward has been asked to step aside from State Parliament after he was charged on Tuesday with historic sexual violence offences.

Mr Ward has been charged with three counts of assault with an act of indecency, one count of sexual assault without consent, and one count of common assault.

Police will allege in court that Mr Ward, 40, indecently assaulted a 17-year-old boy in February 2013 and sexually abused a 27-year-old man in September 2015.

Mr Ward was a Liberal backbencher at the time he is accused of committing the offenses.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrrottet released a statement on Tuesday, insisting that if Mr Ward defends the charges, he “must do that as a private citizen”.

“Should Mr Ward not resign, the government will move a motion to remove him from the Parliament.”

If Mr Ward, does not willingly step aside, the Opposition will back the move to have him expelled.



"The member for Kiama is completely untenable given the serious nature of the charges levelled against him," Labor leader Chris Minns said.

Mr Ward maintains he is innocent and intends to fight the charges.

