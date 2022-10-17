Liberty A-League Women Expands To Biggest Season Yet In 2023/24

The Liberty A-League Women will play its first full home and away fixture from 2023 as a 12th team is confirmed to enter the competition.

On Monday, the Central Coast Mariners announced it would become the next team to join the Liberty A-League women calling Central Coast Stadium (the men’s home stadium) it’s venue.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Central Coast also announced the signing of its first player, Annalise Rasmussen, a product of the Mariners’ academy system.

A-Leagues Commissioner Greg O’Rouke said the league’s expansion would continue its commitment to supporting women and girls in pursuing football.

“There has never been a more exciting time for women’s football in Australia with the expanded and extended Liberty A-League Women, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand taking place nine months from now,” he said.

“We have accelerated our investment to ensure a legacy for women and girls playing and supporting football in Australia, and are delighted to see Central Coast become our 12th team in the Liberty A-League Women.”

Central Coast Mariners Chief Executive Shaun Mielekamp reiterated O’Rouke’s message, saying it just wasn’t about the club entering the Liberty A-League Women but providing more opportunities for female athletes.

“This means a lot to not only the Central Coast Mariners, not only young footballers on the Coast, but all female athletes to show that there are professional careers and pathways.

“Every young footballer on the Central Coast can now see a pathway from grassroots all the way through to the national teams without having to leave the Coast.

“It’s tremendously amazing to have another team of community ambassadors to inspire the next generation. It is so special and a big part of what this club means.

“Playing at Central Coast Stadium was integral to everything that we as a club are passionate about; that is what we do for the boys, we produce Socceroos, and now our task is to produce CommBank Matildas.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: