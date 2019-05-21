Library Dog Offers Special Service and Smiles to the Community

Trevor is a miniature dachshund that has been making appearances at the Dalby Library every second Friday since August last year.

He is a gentle-natured and loving dog which will make him the perfect fit for a Story Dog role when he finishes his training.

Story Dogs is a reading support program which allows children to become more comfortable and confident in their skills by reading to a dog who has been fully trained in providing this service.

The program has many benefits to kids learning to read as it gives them the opportunity to relax and open up when practicing their reading in a non-judgemental environment, while having fun with the Story Dog at the same time.

Western Downs Regional Council Spokesperson for Community and Cultural Development, Councillor Kaye Maguire says how great it is that we will soon be able to offer such a unique service to our community once Trevor completes his training.

“There aren’t many libraries you can walk into and be greeted by such a beautiful dog,” she said.

“Council has received fantastic feedback about not only how lovable he is, but also how much his companionship is valued and appreciated, so much so that library members come in and bring their friends and family just to see Trevor.”

Story Dogs is a beneficial program that is used in libraries and schools right around Australia and Council is excited to be bringing this service to the Dalby Library.

For more information on Trevor and when you can catch him at the Dalby Library, contact the Library on 4679 4474.

