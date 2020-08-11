Library to dive into Science Week 2020

The library will also host an evening with marine biologist and conservationist Dr Mike Bossley on Wednesday 19 August as part of National Science Week 2020.

Mount Gambier Library is diving deep into the 2020 National Science Week theme, ‘Deep Blue: Innovations for the future of our oceans’, by providing a host of activities for the community to experience from Monday 17 August to Saturday 22 August 2020.

Mount Gambier Library is a proud supporter of National Science Week and we are pleased to have a variety of engaging activities for people of all ages to enjoy. - - Mount Gambier Library Manager Georgina Davison

Children aged 18 months to four years are in for a treat with a special ‘Move and Groove’ session with George the Farmer on Monday 17 August 2020 at 10:00am. The early learning child development session will be held at City Hall with the children’s entertainer performing his latest song ‘Deep Blue’ written specifically for Science Week.

The library will also host an evening with marine biologist and conservationist Dr Mike Bossley on Wednesday 19 August at 6:00pm.

“Dr Bossley is renowned for his work studying dolphins that live in Adelaide’s Port River estuary which led to the establishment of the Adelaide Dolphin Sanctuary,” Ms Davison said.

“He has dedicated his life to monitoring and naming resident dolphins and has helped to care for, and document the lives of more than 400 dolphins so we are looking to forward to hearing his stories.”

Following the Wednesday evening event, Dr Bossley is teaming up with children’s author and skipper Brian Gillan on Thursday 20 August 2020 to present ‘Plastic is Tragic’ aimed at primary school students.

Science Week will also include a photography competition for 12 to 18 year olds also following the theme ‘Deep Blue’.

"Entrants are invited to demonstrate what the Science Week theme means to them through photography," Ms Davison said.

“We are pleased to have two $50 Hurst Camera House vouchers up for grabs for Judge’s and People’s Choice awards."

Entries can be submitted via email to [email protected] or via messenger to the Mount Gambier Library Facebook page. Entries close Wednesday 12 August 2020 at 5:00pm and will be displayed in the library during Science Week.

Science Week events will continue into the weekend with the whole family able to discover the universe in virtual reality (VR) on Saturday 22 August 2020 through the SciVR experience.

“This session is ideal for families with children aged six to 12 with assistance from their parents or caregivers.”

Participants will receive a free foldable SciVR headset to sit on their smartphone and can then download a free app to join a live stream event that will be shown on the library’s big screen.

The Riddoch and Main Corner Complex are also celebrating National Science Week with the International Science Film Festival to be streamed in the Dress Circle on Friday 14 August 2020 from 11:30 to 2:30pm.

"Scinema, presented by Australia's Science Channel, will present six short science films to enjoy," The Riddoch and Main Corner Complex Coordinator Talie Teakle said.

"Come and go as you please or join us for the full two and a half hours."

All Science Week events are free with bookings essential due to physical distancing requirements. Phone Mount Gambier Library on 8721 2540 or book online at www.mountgambier.com.au/library