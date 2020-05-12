Library to re-open

The Mount Gambier Library team, under the guidance of Library Manager Georgina Davison (pictured) are preparing for a staged re-opening following the government announcements on Friday around the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Mount Gambier Library is planning a staged approach to its re-opening following the release of the Federal and State Government roadmaps to COVID-19 recovery on Friday. The Library will re-open on Monday 18 May 2020 at 10:00am, with reduced opening hours and limited services in order to comply with strict State Government guidelines.

“We are excited to announce that the City of Mount Gambier is planning a staged re-opening of the Library to our community,” Mount Gambier Library Manager Georgina Davison said.

The initial stage of the re-opening will see hours reduced to 10:00am to 2:00pm on Monday to Friday and the provision of limited services as visits will be limited to 30 minutes.

Our focus is on ensuring everyone remains safe and healthy as we slowly and carefully re-introduce services. - - Mount Gambier Library Manager Georgina Davison

“We will continue to monitor the circumstances and government guidelines as we progress our re-opening with an aim to be fully operational as soon as it is safe to do so” Mrs Davison said.

State Government guidelines specify that the facility can accommodate only 10 patrons at any one time (plus staff) with the density requirement consistent with other activities of one person per four square metres.

“We are required to ensure physical distancing is adhered to, maintain attendance records, encourage good hygiene and entry and exit points will be strictly monitored to ensure we don’t exceed capacity.”

To assist with the density requirements programming will continue to be delivered online for the foreseeable future, however patrons will be able to select and borrow resources with staff available to assist with photocopying and other IT services while computer use will remain off limits.

The ‘click and collect’ option will still be available from the Bookmark Café for patrons who do not wish to come into the Library.

“We thank the community for their patience as we continue to monitor the situation and phase our re-opening,” Mrs Davison said.

“Please ensure if you are unwell that you don’t visit us, please call and we can make alternative arrangements for you.”

“It’s only together that we can achieve this by making sure we monitor and adjust to adapt to what our new normal will be.”

Stay up-to-date with Council’s response to COVID-19 at www.haveyoursaymountgambier.com.au/covid-19