Lidia Thorpe Won’t Be Charged For Blocking NSW Police Mardi Gras Float

Federal Senator Lidia Thorpe will not be charged after she was ‘moved on’ by police from Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday night.

Senator Thorpe was captured on videos shared on social media around 9pm walking behind the NSW Police float on Oxford Street shouting “f*** the police,” before laying down on her back in protest.

She momentarily stopped the parade and was met by boos from the crowd.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The former Greens senator was then approached by two officers, who attempted to lift her before she got to her feet.

In one of the videos, Thorpe can be seen arguing with police and Mardi Gras crew before being escorted from the street.

NSW Police said on Saturday that she was moved on by police, but not arrested and was removed by parade organisers for “breaching the terms of her participation.”

A Sydney Mardi Gras spokesperson said the parade had been interrupted by Thorpe who was attempting to stage a protest.

"While we respect the individual's right to protest, interrupting the parade in this way has significant implications for the safety of our participants and audience," the spokesman said.

This morning, The Guardian reported that she would not be charged by NSW Police.

Thorpe was marching with the No Pride in Genocide Float and on Sunday took to Twitter saying that she was proud to have joined the float organised by Pride in Protest.

“Black and brown trans women started the first pride march as a protest against police violence. Today, we still face violence from police,” she wrote.

Amongst the hashtags, Thorpe included “NoCopsInPride”.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.