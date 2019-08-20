Life size dinosaurs coming to the Wheatbelt

Erths Dinosaur Zoo is coming to Muka on Monday 26th August 4pm at the Muka Community Hall.

The show guides you on a breathtaking tour through pre-historic Australia. You’ll observe, meet and interact with an eye-popping collection of amazingly life-like dinosaurs and other creatures presented in a theatrical performance that will thrill and entertain kids while stimulating their imaginations in ways that will forever connect them to their world. Brought to life by a team of skilled performers and puppeteers, and designed with the help of professional paleontologists, Erth’s Dino Zoo puppets are so extraordinarily realistic you may feel the urge to run and hide – but don’t! Because you won’t want to miss a minute of this fun, unique, entertaining and educational live show!

Book your tickets now at the Mukinbudin CRC

Tickets are adult $20, concession $18, child $15 available from Mukinbudin CRC on 9047 2150