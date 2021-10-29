Lifeguards Go Viral For Carrying Elderly Woman To Beach While On Holiday

A group of lifeguards at Orange Beach in the US have gone viral for carrying a 95-year-old tourist across a beach in Alabama everyday for one week.

Kimberley Waterbury and her 95-year-old mother Dottie Schneider, from Indiana, were vacationing at Orange Beach on the Gulf Coast.

Schneider who uses a wheelchair was struggling to walk on the sand to get to the deck chairs the pair had rented. That's when the Beach Safety Division in the City of Orange Beach, stepped in!

A guard gave Schneider a ride on his beach patrol vehicle, telling her to ring the field office number whenever they want to get down to the beach and the pair accepted the offer.

“In the past, when they’d gone to the beach, she couldn’t get to the beachfront. They had to sit by the pool deck. Being able to put her feet in the sand and seeing the waves crash on the shore, I think that made all the difference,” - Brett Lesinger, Beach Safety Division Chief in the City of Orange Beach told Fox News.

Whenever Kimberley and her mother were in the area, the guards on duty would coordinate to pick them up and take them to the chairs they had rented on the beach.

At their final goodbyes, Kimberley visibly moved, said she and her mother “were forever indebted to the guys with Orange Beach Surf Rescue.”

“They made my mother feel special. She was not made to feel like she was a burden on anybody," she said.

But the guys say for them it’s just another day in the office and most of them have grandparents!

