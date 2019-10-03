Light The Night To Help The Leukaemia

Light the Night returns in 2019 for a poignant walk through Karlkurla Park on October 23.

We will come together and transform the darkness into a sea of glowing light to give hope to all those impacted by blood cancer.

It’s your night to walk beside friends and family in support, reflect on your own blood cancer journey, and to remember loved ones lost.

As part of Light the Night, you can also help raise vital funds to support families living with blood cancer and towards investment into life-changing research.

Register now and your reserved lantern will be ready for you to pick up on the night at the event.

Details at https://lightthenight.org.au/events/kalgoorlie

Schedule of Events