Light Up Your Home For The Annual Christmas Light Competition!

Griffith City Council is excited to present the annual Christmas light competition for 2020 – though in a COVID-19 environment, things are looking a little different.

Griffith Mayor, Councillor John Dal Broi is urging residents to register their homes for the popular competition as part of the Glow2680 program, ensuring their home can not only be included in a map, but can be considered for the Mayor’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award.

“Last year we had almost 70 properties register with many more decorating their homes for the Christmas season,” said Councillor Dal Broi.

“Over the last five years Council has provided buses for community members to tour the Christmas lights of Griffith, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are unable to offer that service this year. That being said, we are going to have an online map so that residents and visitors can explore the lights at any time during the festive season.

“No matter how big or small your Christmas display is, I would encourage you to head to our website and register,” added Councillor Dal Broi.

Chair of the Christmas Working Group, Councillor Dino Zappacosta said he would like to see as many houses lit up as possible as part of the inaugural Glow2680 event.

“We understand this has been a really difficult year for many, and Council would like to be able to help spread some Christmas cheer, not only in the CBD but throughout all of Griffith and villages,” said Councillor Zappacosta.

“The Christmas Working Group are busy behind the scenes to bring you a Christmas better than ever before – and our new initiative Glow2680 will see Banna Avenue and Memorial Gardens transformed into a Christmas wonderland launching on Friday 27 November!”

“With approximately 22 plane trees being lit up, and a new, giant walk-through bauble with fairy lights to add to the shooting stars and archway, it’s going to be an incredible display for our community and visitors to enjoy,” he added. You can register your home online at www.griffith.nsw.gov.au/FOLregister

For more information about the Christmas light competition, please contact Council’s Corporate Communications Officer, Naomi Brugger on 6962 8100.

Missed the show? Catch up on Breakfast with Mandy here: