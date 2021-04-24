‘Like The Big Kid In The Under-8s’: How David Fifita Can Get Even BETTER

David Fifita caught the Rabbitohs off-guard when scoring a first-half hat-trick in the Gold Coast Titans’ narrow loss to South Sydney in Round 7.

But the hulking backrower was kept very quiet in the second stanza.

“That’s another part of his game that he needs to develop,” Ryan Girdler told the Triple M Saturday Scrum of Fifita’s work-rate.

“When things aren’t going well, he needs to be the guy to grit the teeth and to get in there and generate a quick play-the-ball.”

