- Cricket News"Like The Little German Kid In The Simpsons!" Dan Ginnane Calls Day 3's Post-Play Streaker
On Triple M Cricket
Getty
There wasn't any play on Day 3 at the SCG, but we were treated to some action after the abandonment of play with a streaker taking to the field.
The timing was perfect, with Dan Ginnane's sign-off interrupted as the restless fan provided some entertainment late in the day:
"You can't blame the gentleman, he's been on the sauce all day and he's had no cricket to watch."
