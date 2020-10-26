"Like They Say, S**t Happens" | A Gutted Mark Geyer Dissects The Panthers' Grand Final Loss

A gutted Mark Geyer has reflected on the Penrith Panthers Grand Final loss to the Melbourne Storm. 

MG dissected the four moments that mattered most in the big dance, including the controversial calls of the penalty try & Josh Mansour's disallowed four-pointer.

LISTEN HERE:

MG took the calls of Panthers fans who were just as equally disappointed in the result; hear the full chat below.

