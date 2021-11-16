Lime Cordiale's WORST Show Ever

You Won't Be Seeing Lime Cordiale At This Joint Anytime Soon

Oli Leimbach of Lime Cordiale joined Matty O on Triple M Aussie to chat about their upcoming European tour, backing it up with some Arena dates back home in Australia. Touching on the downtime during lockdown, the excitement seeing aussie acts playing HUGE shows, and we asked him to NAME AND SHAME the worst show Lime Cordiale has ever played.

Have a listen below:

Hear the full chat below:

