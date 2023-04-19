Limit On Rental Increases Pushed Through State Parliament

Laws that will prevent landlords from increasing rent more than once a year have been pushed through Queensland parliament.

The Palaszczuk government chose to push the vote through parliament without input from the public.

Despite some backlash from the state’s landlords, the government have continued to back their decision claiming the move was necessary to protect renters from landlords “who aren’t acting fairly”.

The government proposed the new legislation to help renters as the cost of living continues to increase.

The changes were included in an unrelated Bill which prevents the parliamentary committee from discussing the new laws.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the changes in March of this year which invited scrutiny from Opposition leaders, the Greens and the Real Estate Institute of Queensland.

The changed will allow landlords to increase their rent once, every 12 months.

Under the new legislation, current agreements which enable landlords to increase their rent will be void from July 1.

