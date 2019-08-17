Lincoln McCarthy Just Pulled Off Mark Of The Year And Kicked The Winner Against His Old Side

Brisbane star Lincoln McCarthy has just pulled down a massive contender for mark of the year at the Gabba.

CHECK IT OUT HERE:

He then strolled back and kicked the winning goal with just two minutes on the clock — against his old side, Geelong, who were top of the table, no less.

McCarthy’s goal took the Lions to 10.15 (75) — a point better than Geelong, who led most of the day on the way to 10.14 (74).

The comparisons to Gary Moorcroft iconic 2001 mark flew in:

Brisbane will now top the table after 22 rounds, barring a massive West Coast win over Richmond at the MCG tomorrow.

Football eh? Bloody hell!

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!