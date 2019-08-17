Lincoln McCarthy Just Pulled Off Mark Of The Year And Kicked The Winner Against His Old Side

Amazing!

Rudi Edsall

16 minutes ago

Rudi Edsall

Article heading image for Lincoln McCarthy Just Pulled Off Mark Of The Year And Kicked The Winner Against His Old Side

Image: Fox Footy

Brisbane star Lincoln McCarthy has just pulled down a massive contender for mark of the year at the Gabba.

CHECK IT OUT HERE:

Post

He then strolled back and kicked the winning goal with just two minutes on the clock — against his old side, Geelong, who were top of the table, no less.

McCarthy’s goal took the Lions to 10.15 (75) — a point better than Geelong, who led most of the day on the way to 10.14 (74).

The comparisons to Gary Moorcroft iconic 2001 mark flew in:

Post
Post
Post
Post

Brisbane will now top the table after 22 rounds, barring a massive West Coast win over Richmond at the MCG tomorrow.

Football eh? Bloody hell!

Listen Live!
