Lindsay Fox Gifts $100 Million To NGV Contemporary Gallery

Melbourne billionaire Lindsay Fox has donated $100 million to the National Gallery of Victoria, to help fund its new contemporary wing.

The largest single donation in NGV's history, the philanthropic donation from the trucking magnate and his wife Paula, will help build the new gallery, touted as Melbourne’s answer to the Eiffel Tower.

Making the donation on Mr Fox's 85th birthday, Victorian creative industries minister Danny Pearson hailed the “extraordinary commitment” as an "incredible gift to the people of Victoria”.

“There’s a great tradition of philanthropy in our state which has helped changed Victoria’s landscape,” Mr Pearson said.

“Our creative and cultural offering sets us apart. It tells the world who we are and it makes Victoria a place people want to live and visit.

“The new NGV contemporary will be a jewel in Victoria’s crown," he boasted. “It’ll be one of the greatest cultural projects in Australian history"

“As Victorians through and through, the Fox family are committed to giving back to their community" - Mr Pearson

NGV director Tony Ellwood said that while it may be Lindsay's birthday, "this is without a doubt the best birthday present the NGV has ever had”.

Mr Ellwood said that the gift would help transform Melbourne’s art scene onto the world stage.

“When we travel to London, Paris, and New York, we expect major contemporary galleries. We don’t have those in our region. (But) now we will,” he said.

“In 2028, The Fox will actually transform the way that we start to view culture in our own region.” - Mr Ellwood

The "empowering" philanthropic donation would help create 11,000 jobs in the construction of the new gallery, with the expectation it will attract a million visitors annually once completed.

A part of a larger $1.7bn revamp of the state’s art precinct, the contemporary wing will be known as the Fox NGV in honour of the generous donation.

“This investment today will mean that for generations to come, people will be coming to The Fox,” Mr Pearson said.

