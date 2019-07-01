Lindsay Street Playground Upgrade is All Systems GO!

The upgrade of the playground in Queen’s Park is complete and looking fantastic!

It’s all systems go now that the Lindsay Street play area has been created to cater for kids of all abilities, it comes as part of Council’s $12million master plan for the park.

It has some wonderful new attractions including a wheelchair-accessible fort, accessible Super Scoop (sand digger) and an Oodle Swing, a platform swing that can seat four to six children at once.

The Lindsay Street Playground works are part of Stage 5 of the Queens Park Master Plan works which also include landscaping at the Margaret Street frontage of the park as well as lighting and pathway improvement works.

The play area also features a Liberty Swing, which caters for children and adults using wheelchairs and a Cozy Dome that has various textures on the outer surface to create a great climbing experience for children. It also has peek holes to let children and supervisors keep an eye on the action.

The upgrade also includes a Toddler Swing, an Inclusive Orbit which is an accessible rotating platform, and an Aero Whirl, a rotating overhead wheel. Another great attraction for children and adults alike is the Rhapsody Grandioso Chimes where everyone can make their own music.

The playground upgrade also included an Incline Press (exercise equipment) designed for beginners.

“Queens Park is a great place to get fit and healthy and it is popular for runners, joggers and exercise routines so this equipment fits in perfectly. Council would like to thank park users and the community for their patience

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the Palaszczuk Government had a great track record of kickstarting jobs and investment in the Toowoomba region.

Queens Park Master Plan Improvement Works will continue in future years through to Stage 7, the final stage of the project, in 2020/2021.

