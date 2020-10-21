Linkin Park Are Back At The Top Of The Aussie Charts

Following the release of their massive Hybrid Theory 20th anniversary re-release, the American rock band are back on top of the charts.

Linkin Park celebrate 20 years since the release their debut album Hybrid Theory, that is one of the best selling rock albums of all time and this week's sale prove they won't be losing that title anytime soon.

The massive re-release boxset includes rare demos and never before released songs, including fans favourites from their late frontman Chester Bennington.

Band founder, Mike Shinoda joined Triple M Hard N Heavy this week to play the album and discuss it 20 years on.





