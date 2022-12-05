Lions Coach Breaks Silence Over Historical Hawthorn Probe

Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan has revealed he has the full backing of the playing group amid an investigation over the alleged mistreatment of First Nations players during his time at Hawthorn.

The former General Manager of Hawthorn, Fagan said he has a "clear conscience" about his involvement in the saga that rocked the footy world.

Speaking for the first time since the ABC report into dealings at Hawthorn almost a decade ago, Fagan has denied needing to regain the trust of his current Brisbane players.

The veteran coach confident he'd be cleared of any wrongdoing.

“I deny the allegations backwards – I released a statement [in September] and I stand by that,” Fagan said.

“I’m just patiently waiting for my opportunity to speak at the investigation. You’d like it to happen sooner rather than later, but I’ve just got to be patient and get on with work.”

Fagan admitted that after the revelations, he felt unsure about being in public.

“But after a while I realised you can’t live like that, so I’ve just been living normally since that point in time,” he said.

“I’ve got a very clear conscience. They say that a clear conscience is a great sedative and I’m sleeping well.” - Chris Fagan

Fagan expressed confidence in being able to receive support from his players.

“The group’s always been supportive of me regardless of the situation I found myself in,” he said.

“They’re that sort of group. They look after each other and they look after the people who look after him, so the last few months has been no exception to that."

“I‘ve worked with them for six years, and they trust me, so there’s been no need for a conversation.”

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: