Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly In Hospital After Suffering “Full” Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley has reportedly been rushed to hospital after suffering a “full” cardiac arrest.

Entertainment outlet TMZ has reported Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s 54-year-old daughter was at her Calabasas home when emergency services were called.

TMZ reported emergency services administered CPR on Lisa Marie, while a source said, “someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse” before being taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from the LA County Sheriff’s Department told The Hollywood Reporter the fire department responded and was able to get a pulse on a woman in her 50s.

Lisa Marie’s condition remains unknown, while there has been no comment from her representatives.

The Presley’s have a history of cardiac arrest in the family – Elvis dying at 42, and her grandmother also in her 40’s when she passed away.

was last seen in public just recently on Tuesday night with her mother at the Golden Globe Awards – where her father’s biopic won three awards, Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, Drama Motion Picture and Director of a Motion Picture.

