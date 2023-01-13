Lisa Marie Presley To Be Buried Next To Son At Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley is set to be buried at Graceland alongside her late son Benjamin Keogh.

The singer will be buried at the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, next to her son who passed away in 2020.

Several other members of the family are also believed to have been buried at the property.

Following Presley’s death, hundreds of fans have gathered in front of Graceland to pay their respects to the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

People could be seen leaving flowers in front of the gates and leaving messages of sympathies on the stone wall.

Presley passed away on Thursday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.

Her mother Priscilla Presley announced her passing a short time later.

According to a spokesperson for the Presley’s, the Graceland mansion is set to be handed down in a trust to Lisa Marie’s surviving daughters - Finley, Harper and Riley.

Presley’s son Benjamin died back in 2020.

