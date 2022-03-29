Lismore Evacuated Second Time In 24-Hours As Town Levee Overflows

Lismore residents have been warned to leave their homes for the second time in 24 hours.

Lismore residents, in the state’s north have endured another sleepless night after emergency services issued a new evacuation order overnight.

Join Australia Today's Steve Price talking to local resident Steve Campbell as Lismore braces for more flooding

Originally told it was safe to return home around 5pm on Tuesday, residents from Lismore CBD, Lismore Basin, low-lying areas of East Lismore and Girards Hill were then advised by NSW SES at 3.20am on Wednesday that they would need to evacuate again.

NSW SES assistant commissioner Nicole Hogan told ABC radio the new evacuation order was necessary after record rainfalls overnight.

“The rainfall was quite intense overnight and with the embedded thunderstorms that actually occurred, there was quite a significant amount of rain that fell right ... over the top of Lismore CBD, which caused flash flooding [which is why we have reissued that evacuation order],” she said.

Residents were notified by Lismore City Council in a statement on Wednesday morning, that the town’s major river, the Wilsons River, was expected to exceed the levee point of 10.6 metres around 8am.

In a video issued by the NSW SES, they said the rate the river was rising was a major concern.

“Significant rain has fallen in the Wilsons catchment in the last 12 hours this has led to the Bureau of the Meteorology predicting major flooding at Lismore,” SES spokesman Ashley Sullivan said.

“The NSW SES recommends that the community in the CBD of Lismore evacuate immediately.”

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Neil Bennett said the current situation is incredibly dangerous.

"We are expecting to see some wide-ranging areas with six-hourly rainfall totals between 80mm and 140mm, but they could reach up to 200mm over the coastal areas."

"Embedded in those thunderstorms will be extremely heavy rain," he said.

Evacuation warnings for low-lying areas in North Macksville, North Bellingen, Urunga and Newry Island were also put in place overnight.

