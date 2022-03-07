Lismore Mayor Speaks On The Aftermath Of The Northern NSW Floods

Australia Today with Steve Price

Article heading image for Lismore Mayor Speaks On The Aftermath Of The Northern NSW Floods

The Lismore community continues to bind together following the devastating floods which wiped out almost 2,000 homes and businesses.

Mayor Steve Krieg joined Australia Today to share what steps are being take on the road to recovery.

"I liken it to a grieving process really ... you go through that period of shock, then sadness, and it's starting to turn to anger now," Mayor Krieg said.

"We're in the anger phase at the moment and it's not real good up here."

"I'm not angry with the government, I'm not angry with the response. I'm just angry that I should be in my cafe making coffees and making people smile."

"This is years away mate .. there's no time frame, nothing to guide you."

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet described the devastation as "unimaginable", pledging to "not spare a dollar" to revive the deluged town.

