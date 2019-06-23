LISTEN | Aaron Finch Reveals He's Used Steve Smith & David Warner As Tactical Soundboards During the World Cup

Australian ODI captain Aaron Finch shed some light on the reintroduction of former team leaders Steve Smith and David Warner into the team to the Hot Breakfast's Eddie McGuire.

Although both Smith & Warner have been banned from leading the team in an official capacity, Finch told Eddie how he has regularly tapped into their tactical knowledge during the World Cup.

"It's been great, having the experience on Davey & Steve coming back in has been valuable," Finch said.

"Whatever side of the fence you sat on with their bans, they served them very well.

"I've used them as much as I can on the field tactically."