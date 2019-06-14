LISTEN | Adam McPhee And Campbell Brown Join The Friday Huddle To Talk About The Line In The Sand Game

Adam McPhee and Campbell Brown joined The Friday huddle ahead of game between Essendon and Hawthorn to relive the 'line in the sand game'.

The pair both played their part in the melee and gave their memories from the infamous match.

LISTEN BELOW:

"It's very unusual to see a board member in the rooms at half time," Brown said.

"He (Dermott Brereton) specifically came down with a name."

"He grabbed Lance Picioane, Richie Vandenberg, myself and Thommo (Nathan Thompson)."

"He basically just said 'boys this is embarrassing... do something about it'."