LISTEN | Alex Rance Addresses His Chances Of Returning To Play In The Finals

Injured Richmond superstar Alex Rance has addressed his chances of returning to play in the finals on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

“I’ve got a meeting with the surgeon next Friday,” Rance said.

“That will be pretty much the line where we all meet up and say what’s the plan of attack gonna be, are we gonna really have a lash at this finals series?”

Rance said he’ll push to play.

“I’m ever the optimist, and potentially a little bit reckless,” he said.

“It probably goes with the way I play… I’ll be heavily pushing to play.”

Rance also discussed Richmond’s form without him and his extensive views on education.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!