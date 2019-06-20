LISTEN | Andrew Explains How Tough Of A Decision It Was To Stay At West Coast

Andrew Gaff explained how hard it was to stay resist the temptation of returning to Victoria when he went one-on-one with Andrew Embley in an interview this morning.

The star wingman also told Embley that his Dad's health and the strength of the Eagles' list were two driving factors in his decision to re-sign with the reigning premiers.

LISTEN:

"When ever something is wrong with anyone in my family I'm always going to go straight back there (Victoria) and help out whenever I can," Gaff said.

"But once I knew Dad was going to be okay it made my decision a little bit easier."

"It had been playing on my mind since a quarter of the way through (the season)."

"You wake up during the night at times and find it hard to get back to sleep because you're thinking about it."

Gaff also spoke about how hard it was witnessing the grand final from the stands and the Eagles' season to date.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT: