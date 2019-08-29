LISTEN | Andrew Jarman Believes Tex Walker Will Step Down As Crows Skipper

Adelaide Crows legend Andrew Jarman told the Rush Hour that Taylor Walker will step down as Crows captain to focus on his own game.

Jars went on to say that he expects Rory Sloane to be the sole captain in 2020 and that the Crows should scrap the co-captaincy.

Walker lead the Crows on his own since 2015 before sharing the role with Sloane in 2019.

"He will absolutely step down as captain and focus on getting himself right for the next two years," Jarman said.

"Rory Sloane will be our (Adelaide) sole captain next year.

"This co-captaincy business, I don't agree with. I don't like it, dump it."

Jars also believes that Port Adelaide should revert back to one captain next season.