LISTEN | Andrew Jarman Believes That Multiple Clubs Are Circling Rory Laird

Jars is of the belief that with the Crows’ recent struggles, multiple clubs are tracking the availability of star half-back flanker Rory Laird.

Laird has been a consistent performer for the Crows for a number of years and if he were to become available, would be sought after by a number clubs.

LISTEN HERE

Despite Adelaide’s indifferent season, Laird averaged over 28 disposals a game, seeing him rank 11th in total disposals across the league and 6th in total intercepts.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!