LISTEN | Andy Otten Speaks About His First Job Application Post Footy

an hour ago

Recently retired Adelaide swingman Andy Otten joined the Jars & Louie and spoke about his not-so-smooth transition into retirement. 

After eleven years as an AFL player, Otten finally had to look for a new job.

The reality of life after footy hit him pretty quickly after he realised he had applied for the wrong job! 

Otten was supposed to apply for a role in a school's football program, but later realised he'd accidentally put his name forward for teaching role. 

