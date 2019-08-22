LISTEN | Andy Otten Speaks About His First Job Application Post Footy

Recently retired Adelaide swingman Andy Otten joined the Jars & Louie and spoke about his not-so-smooth transition into retirement.

After eleven years as an AFL player, Otten finally had to look for a new job.

The reality of life after footy hit him pretty quickly after he realised he had applied for the wrong job!

LISTEN HERE:

Otten was supposed to apply for a role in a school's football program, but later realised he'd accidentally put his name forward for teaching role.

Catch up with the full chat below: