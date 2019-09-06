LISTEN | Ash Chua Accidentally Calls Scott Pendlebury "Scont"

On the night of Scott Pendlebury's 300th AFL game, we're taking a listen back to one of Triple M Footy's funniest moments.

Due to a shortage in staff back in 2012, Ash Chua was given the responsibility to step outside his regular stats role and do a live cross from the Collingwood rooms.

When Chua was put to the task of interviewing the great Scott Pendlebury it's fair to say his nerves nearly got the better of him!

LISTEN:

"Thanks Gary," Chua said.

"I've got one of their prime movers."

"I've got Scont Pendlebury."