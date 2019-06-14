LISTEN | Bernie Vince Addresses How Prominent Gambling Is At AFL Clubs

Former Melbourne & Adelaide midfielder Bernie Vince joined the Rush Hour and explained the impact gambling is having on the modern players.

The 229-gamer believes that it is becoming a big issue and that emergence of online bookmakers make it far too easy for players to chase their losses.

LISTEN HERE:

"It's a silent killer," Vince said.

"There's heaps of apps...you can be anywhere and press a button real quick and your done - you've got your bet on.

"I see it across the board, and I'm not talking just (about) footballers I'm talking about society, because it's so easy to do.

"It used to be a lot harder, you'd have to go down (to the TAB), read the form, put your bets on for the day and that was it.

"You couldn't keep chasing, you can bet 24 hours a day as well because there's stuff overseas.

"It's a bit of a dangerous thing to be happening."

Bernie went on to say that AFL clubs are definitely looking into ways to counteract this emerging problem.