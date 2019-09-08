LISTEN | Bernie Vince Tells The Story Of His Trade From Adelaide

Bernie Vince has opened up about his thoughts and feelings at the time of his move from Adelaide to Melbourne at the end of 2013.

Vince said that he felt like the club didn’t treat him well leading up to the time of trade, and that when he heard he was being shopped around, he took it into his own hands to find the right move for him.

“I’m not just gonna sit here and let them throw me to a club, where I could end up on the Gold Coast, could up in Perth, I could end up anywhere.

“So I thought “If I’m gonna go somewhere then I’m gonna go somewhere I want to go.”

LISTEN HERE

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!