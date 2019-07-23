LISTEN | Bill Grills Juddy On The Carlton Coaching Job

Billy Brownless wore his hard-hitting journalist hat on The Rush Hour today, grilling Carlton footy boss Chris Judd about the club's vacant coaching job.

The questions started surrounding David Teague and the 'training wheels' comments and then moved into how the reported interview with Michael Voss went.

Despite Bill's efforts to get the scoop, it's safe to say Juddy kept his cards very close to his chest!

"Alright, training wheels," Bill introduced Juddy.

"I reckon he's been thinking of that for two weeks," the two-time Brownlow medalist replied.

Catch the full interview with Juddy - the boys discussed his holiday break in Broome as well as the other news in the footy world.

