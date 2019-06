Billy Brownless is still a passionate Cats man, and he couldn’t resist a dig at Mick Molloy after Geelong knocked over Richmond last weekend.

LISTEN HERE:

Mick’s made a point of listening to Bill’s (normally pretty flat) joke at the end of each episode of the Rush Hour, and Bill clocked him as he listened in.

From there Bill couldn’t resist a rendition of the Cats theme song!

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!