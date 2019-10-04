LISTEN | Brad Crouch Addresses Rumours About Him Leaving For Gold Coast

Adelaide midfielder Brad Crouch has addressed rumours about him potentially leaving for Gold Coast in this trade period on the Rush Hour with Jars and Louie this afternoon.

LISTEN HERE:

Crouch averaged 30.3 disposals a game for the Crows this year, and 5.5 clearances.

He also picked up nearly four inside 50s and three marks per game.

Crouch also spoke about winning the Crows’ best and fairest and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!