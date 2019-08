Brian Taylor has totally refuted that he pulled Jake Lever aside and requested to do Roaming Brian at his wedding.

Lever appeared on the Rush Hour during the week, saying that BT had asked him the day before the wedding to do the segment and charged the Lever family for the service.

However, when the Saturday Rub crew played the audio to BT he wasn't having any of it.

LISTEN:

"What a load of crap!" BT laughed.

"Jake Lever you little piece of work!"