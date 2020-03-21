LISTEN | BT Joins The Saturday Rub Via Skype

#ISOBRIAN

Article heading image for LISTEN | BT Joins The Saturday Rub Via Skype

Instagram/bt_briantaylor

With Brian Taylor currently following self-isolation rules due to recently arriving from the US, he Skyped into the Rub to chat to the boys.

He was in the US to record a new TV show, which we found out in this chat still hasn’t been filmed!

BT was quick to defend his latest #ISOBRIAN video in which he showcased his home library.

"I read on average a book a day, or a magazine a day. It's where I pick up my knowledge of world happenings."

Listen here to a not-too-happy BT joining the Rub to talk about his rivalry with JB, obeying self-isolation rules and much more: 

5 hours ago

