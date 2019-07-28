LISTEN | BT's Mail On Alex Rance's ACL Recovery From A Knee Specialist

Brain Taylor told the Saturday Rub that one of his connections believes Richmond are pushing from Alex Rance to return this season.

BT didn't go as far as naming his source, but he claims that connection is a medical expert with a long history overseeing knee reconstruction rehabilitation.

His source believes that Richmond wouldn't be putting Rance through such strenuous train drills if he wasn't going to play this year.

LISTEN TO BT'S INSIDE MAIL HERE:

BT read out a message he received from his source on air.

"Just wondering why the Tigers have got Rance running at full pace, running up inclines, hopping (only) 3.5 months post reconstruction. Not happening with other ACL's in the AFL.

"Doing this level of activity at this timeframe compromises the grafts ability to thicken and mature. It's too late to back off now, and they may as well push on and hope for the best."