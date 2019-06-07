LISTEN | Chris Judd's Amazing Story About The Class And Sportsmanship Of Adam Goodes

Chris Judd gave an insight into the sportsmanship and class of Adam Goodes on the same night of the release of The Final Quarter - a documentary that tales the racism he was subjected to in the later stages of his career.

Juddy, who battled head to head with Goodes in consecutive grand finals, told the Friday Huddle crew one memory that sticks in his mind from his experiences playing against the fellow dual Brownlow Medalist.

LISTEN BELOW:

"He said 'Are you okay?' Juddy said.

"To have a player who was so fair in the most competitive day of his sporting life."

"To be treated in a way that left him so sad when he left the game.

"Was a crying shame."

"It would be great one day for him to find closure and to come back into the competition at some level."

