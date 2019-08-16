LISTEN | Chris Judd Speaks About The Decision To Not Renew Dale Thomas' Contract

Chris Judd provided an insight into Carlton's decision to not offer veteran Dale Thomas a new contract for 2020.

Juddy revealed that it was a very tough decision and that Daisy's form was not the reason why he wasn't extended.

LISTEN HERE:

"It was an uncomfortable decision for the club to have to make, particularly because he's had a really good year for us playing down (off) half-back," Judd said.

"(Thomas) probably had his best year he's had playing for the Carlton footy club.

"At an individual level it was a really hard call, it was really a case of list balance - what our age and injury profile is like in that position.

"(It) was a really hard call, he's taken it incredibly well, he's really matured as a bloke and he's much loved at our football club."