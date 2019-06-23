LISTEN | Collingwood GM Geoff Walsh Reveals How He Felt When Stephenson Confessed

Collingwood General Manager of Football Geoff Walsh joined the Sunday Rub to address that recent betting scandal.

Walsh told the boys about the moment that Jaidyn Stephenson came into his office to confess what he'd done and the process the club took to protect the integrity of the game.

"Your first emotion is 'I can't believe that'," Walsh said.

"Pretty soon you realise that he's come to you (as) a bit of a troubled soul out of a fair bit for remorse.

"It was a moment with a bit of disbelief and a bit of anger too I suppose, where you think 'Gee what are you doing mate, what are you doing'."

Walsh also spoke about dealing with the Integrity Unit, the process negotiating the appropriate penalty with the AFL and how Nathan Buckley found out.