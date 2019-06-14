LISTEN | Damian Barrett And Tex Walker Address Their Feud On Air

Tex Walker and Damian Barrett have addressed their exchange through the media over the last week.

Speaking on the Friday Huddle, the two friends acknowledged they've "patched things up" over a phone call.

However, the Adelaide skipper maintained that "he encourages people to watch the game with their own eyes" before they make comments on it.

"I'm a passionate bloke so I love sticking up for my footy club," Tex said.

"Nothing against Damo."

"He has been in my corner and will continue to be. Won't you Damo?"

"Reserved judgement on that Tex," Damo joked.

The Friday Huddle crew also asked Tex about his opinion on the post-goal exchange between Eddie Betts and Sydney Stack.

